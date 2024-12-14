Texans Among Most Valuable Sports Franchises
The Houston Texans are the youngest team in the NFL based on when they established a franchise, as they are only 22 years into their existence.
However, they have done plenty in that amount of time to be noticed as one of the world's most valuable sports teams, according to Forbes' recent update of the top 50 valuable teams across the globe.
According to Forbes, the Texans—owned by chairman and CEO Cal McNair—are the 18th most valuable organization in the world, with a value of $6.1 billion. That places them between another NFL franchise, the Miami Dolphins (17 - $6.2B), and the NBA's Boston Celtics (19 - $6B).
The Texans, albeit a young organization, reside in one of the largest markets in the NFL, so it comes as no surprise why they have been able to reach these heights in such a short period of time. The evaluation by Forbes saw the Texans' value rise a staggering 11 percent from just a year ago and moved them up one spot in the rankings from 2023.
If the Texans can continue their winning ways, and maybe even win a Super Bowl in the near future, we can only expect the value of the franchise to continually rise as the introduction of private equity first and ownership stakes become more prevalent in the league.
