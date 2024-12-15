Texans Daily

Texans Defense Secures Win vs. Dolphins

The Houston Texans are in the win column after beating the Miami Dolphins.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are smiling after a 20-12 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 inside NRG Stadium.

The Texans were in the driver's seat for the entire game and the Dolphins had a chance to respond, but the defense did its job to protect the lead.

The final big play came inside the two-minute warning when the Texans picked off Tua Tagovailoa for the third time, the second by Derek Stingley Jr., to ice the game.

READ MORE: Dolphins WR Grant DuBose Suffers Head Injury Against Texans

The Texans defense also came away with three sacks, including 1.5 from Danielle Hunter to establish himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

On offense, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 18 of 26 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions. Wide receiver Nico Collins caught both touchdowns for the team.

Running back Joe Mixon led the way with 23 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards.

The Texans will now go to Arrowhead Stadium on a short week to take on the 13-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT on Saturday on NBC.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

More Houston Texans News

• Dolphins Stars to Test Texans

• Four Houston Texans Listed Questionable Before Miami Dolphins Game

• Here's How Texans Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 15

• Veteran WR, Miami Dolphins Mutually Part Ways Ahead of Matchup With Houston Texans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News