Texans Defense Secures Win vs. Dolphins
The Houston Texans are smiling after a 20-12 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 inside NRG Stadium.
The Texans were in the driver's seat for the entire game and the Dolphins had a chance to respond, but the defense did its job to protect the lead.
The final big play came inside the two-minute warning when the Texans picked off Tua Tagovailoa for the third time, the second by Derek Stingley Jr., to ice the game.
READ MORE: Dolphins WR Grant DuBose Suffers Head Injury Against Texans
The Texans defense also came away with three sacks, including 1.5 from Danielle Hunter to establish himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
On offense, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 18 of 26 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions. Wide receiver Nico Collins caught both touchdowns for the team.
Running back Joe Mixon led the way with 23 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards.
The Texans will now go to Arrowhead Stadium on a short week to take on the 13-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT on Saturday on NBC.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Dolphins Stars to Test Texans
• Four Houston Texans Listed Questionable Before Miami Dolphins Game
• Here's How Texans Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 15
• Veteran WR, Miami Dolphins Mutually Part Ways Ahead of Matchup With Houston Texans