Texans Coach Reveals Challenges Against Jaguars
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 in hopes of bouncing back after a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Even though the Jaguars are one of the three winless teams in the NFL through three weeks, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans understands the challenges they present to the table.
"They’re tough up front. They’re physical. They’re going to challenge us in the backend," Ryans said of the Jaguars defense. "Offensively, just watching them, watching [RB Travis] Etienne and the way he runs the ball really explosive player. Wants to play downhill. Their O-line plays physical. ... And they get the ball out very quick. [Jaguars QB] Trevor [Lawrence] has done that his entire career, finding a way to get that ball out quickly. So, we have to matchup and we have to win our matchups and that’s what it’s going to be vice versa on the other side for them. So, it will be a challenging game on both sides.”
READ MORE: 2 Texans Stars Did Not Practice Wednesday
After beating the Texans in Week 12 last season, the Jaguars have gone 1-8 in their last nine games. The most recent loss came on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in a 47-10 blowout.
The Jags need this as a "get back" game to rewrite the course and get some momentum going, and it's the Texans' responsibility to make sure that doesn't happen as they protect home field.
READ MORE: Texans Take Ohio State Standout in Mock Draft
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans 'Excited' for AFC South Matchup vs. Jaguars
• Texans Offense Had Bright Spots Despite Vikings Loss
• Texans Rise in Power Rankings After Vikings Game