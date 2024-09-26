Texans Daily

Texans Coach Reveals Challenges Against Jaguars

The Houston Texans aren't underestimating the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs with the ball as Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 in hopes of bouncing back after a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Even though the Jaguars are one of the three winless teams in the NFL through three weeks, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans understands the challenges they present to the table.

"They’re tough up front. They’re physical. They’re going to challenge us in the backend," Ryans said of the Jaguars defense. "Offensively, just watching them, watching [RB Travis] Etienne and the way he runs the ball really explosive player. Wants to play downhill. Their O-line plays physical. ... And they get the ball out very quick. [Jaguars QB] Trevor [Lawrence] has done that his entire career, finding a way to get that ball out quickly. So, we have to matchup and we have to win our matchups and that’s what it’s going to be vice versa on the other side for them. So, it will be a challenging game on both sides.”

After beating the Texans in Week 12 last season, the Jaguars have gone 1-8 in their last nine games. The most recent loss came on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in a 47-10 blowout.

The Jags need this as a "get back" game to rewrite the course and get some momentum going, and it's the Texans' responsibility to make sure that doesn't happen as they protect home field.

