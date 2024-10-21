C.J. Stroud Gets Real About Texans' Passing Game Struggles
The Houston Texans have fallen for the second time of the 2024 NFL season. Their second defeat was much closer than their first, though, as they took a 24-22 loss to a game-winning kick by the Green Bay Packers.
The Texans were coming off their best victory of the season, which came against the New England Patriots as Houston scored 41 points with success in both the passing and rushing game. This wasn't the case in Week 7, though.
Against the Packers, Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for just 86 yards, completing ten of his 21 passes along the way. The team had to rely on the rushing attack, totaling 142 yards on 33 carries. Texans star running back Joe Mixon got 25 of those carries for 125 yards, scoring two touchdowns.
"A lot of things didn’t go right offensively," Stroud explained after the loss. "We just really didn’t get in a rhythm early. We missed some opps (opportunities). I thought we ran the ball really well, but just weren’t clicking in the passing game."
Houston's passing attack has to be better moving forward. Stroud is a star, surrounded by some incredible talent in the offense. There's no excuse to have another game like this one for the Texans.
"Just couldn’t find a rhythm so we have to go watch the film, figure out what went wrong and try to just get better. Actually do get better. There is no try. Just get back to practice and work harder,” Stroud continued.
With Nico Collins missing his second game since being placed on Injured Reserve, the team can't rely on the superstar's return to turn the passing game around, especially with Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell on the roster. However, Dell caught zero passes on his four targets on Sunday.
Dell is an incredible, explosive talent. He needs the ball, and Stroud understands that. He details how the Texans can get the star wide receiver more involved.
"We have to find a way to try and get [Dell] the rock early and often and then go from there," Stroud said. "It has to be a focus for us, not only just him, but the whole offense clicking early. That is really my job, to get the ball out on time and to where it is supposed to go. So yeah, that definitely has to be fixed.”
Dell is a player that can get the offense out of a hole quickly. He's the type of wide receiver who will rip off a 60-yard catch-and-run play to get things moving, allowing the Texans to build momentum.
