C.J. Stroud Shows Growth in Texans Win
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud managed to bounce back from the worst performance of his career to date by helping beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.
After throwing for just 86 yards in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, Stroud completed 25 of 37 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown.
Stroud's performance earned praise from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.
“It's very impressive to watch C.J. as a young quarterback," Ryans said. "I talk about his calmness, his confidence, but it truly goes back to what I said earlier about it's our entire team. It's about executing the plays that are called, being where we are supposed to be. It doesn't matter who’s the guy. He's not staring down one person. He's going through his progression, making the proper reads, and taking the guys that are open. It doesn't matter who it is. He goes through his vision and when we have protection and him being able to make accurate throws all across the field, so can't say enough great things about C.J. and how he's continuing to grow as a quarterback.”
The Texans will only go as far as Stroud takes them, and his growth and leadership indicate that the team as a whole will also develop along the same rate that he is. And that is a good sign for the Texans moving forward.
The Texans are back in action this week on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video.
