C.J. Stroud Shows Growth in Texans Win

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to develop as the team keeps winning.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud managed to bounce back from the worst performance of his career to date by helping beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

After throwing for just 86 yards in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, Stroud completed 25 of 37 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown.

Stroud's performance earned praise from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“It's very impressive to watch C.J. as a young quarterback," Ryans said. "I talk about his calmness, his confidence, but it truly goes back to what I said earlier about it's our entire team. It's about executing the plays that are called, being where we are supposed to be. It doesn't matter who’s the guy. He's not staring down one person. He's going through his progression, making the proper reads, and taking the guys that are open. It doesn't matter who it is. He goes through his vision and when we have protection and him being able to make accurate throws all across the field, so can't say enough great things about C.J. and how he's continuing to grow as a quarterback.”

The Texans will only go as far as Stroud takes them, and his growth and leadership indicate that the team as a whole will also develop along the same rate that he is. And that is a good sign for the Texans moving forward.

The Texans are back in action this week on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

