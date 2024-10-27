Texans Daily

Texans Survive Late Scare, Beat Colts

The Houston Texans nearly gave up the lead, but still found a way to come out on top against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrates his interception with teammates against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrates his interception with teammates against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are breathing a sigh of relief after a 23-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

With just over three minutes left in the game, the Texans pitched the ball to running back Joe Mixon, who fumbled the pitch that was recovered by Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

Odeyingbo didn't hear the whistle, so he moved up and ran the ball all the way to the Indianapolis end zone for what would have been the go-ahead score. However, upon review, it was determined that Mixon tackled Odeyingbo before he could go on his run, negating the touchdown.

The Texans were then able to stifle the Colts from there and pull off a win.

C.J. Stroud was stellar in the win, completing 25 of 37 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown. Mixon led the team in rushing with 94 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

With the victory, the Texans are 6-2 and have a two-game lead over the Colts in the AFC South standings. The Texans will now have a short week to prepare for Thursday Night Football on the road against the New York Jets.

