Texans WR Depth Needed More After Stefon Diggs Injury
The Houston Texans wide receiver room is taking another hit after Stefon Diggs left the team's Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury.
While Diggs' status is still up in the air, it will be difficult for him to play on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets without fear of re-aggravating the injury.
That's why the Texans will need their young wideouts to step up against the Jets in Week 9.
READ MORE: DeMeco Ryans 'Really Proud' of Texans After Colts Game
"I hope he's okay," quarterback C.J. Stroud said of Diggs. "I thought our [WR John Metchie III] ‘Metch’ and [WR Xavier Hutchinson] ‘Hutch’ did a great job trying to step up to the plate and play really well just like Stef was. I’m just really proud of those dudes. They’ve got to step up big for us in the next couple of days here.”
Hutchinson had a catch for 19 yards while Metchie had a season-high three receptions for 29 yards. Sprinkle in some work from Tank Dell and veteran Robert Woods and the Texans still have a solid receiver room. It may not be at full strength, but Stroud feels confident with Houston's direction going into the primetime matchup against New York.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Provides Update on WR Stefon Diggs Knee Injury
• Stefon Diggs Suffers Non-Contact Injury in Texans-Colts
• Houston Texans' Joe Mixon Scores Dynamic Touchdown vs. Colts