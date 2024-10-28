DeMeco Ryans 'Really Proud' of Texans After Colts Game
The Houston Texans are waking up happy after a 23-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.
The win gave the Texans a sweep on the season against the Colts, the eventual tiebreaker in the division and a two-game cushion.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans shared his excitement for the team after the game.
“First and foremost, just really proud of our team and the way they battled today," Ryans said. "We talked about how hard this was going to be. Tough opponent, divisional opponent, know each other well. They’re a really good team. I'm proud of all our guys for finding a way to get the win. That's the most important thing when it comes to the pressure. Whatever happened there, thought our guys did well."
The Texans responded well after a rough performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, and that is what Ryans is most excited about. When faced with adversity, the Texans have passed the test, and that should do wonders for them going into the second half of the season.
The Texans must now prepare for a quick week before playing the New York Jets on Halloween night.
