Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Playing vs. Texans?

The Houston Texans now know whether or not they will be playing against Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches the football for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches the football for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are warming up for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, but some players won't be participating.

For the Cowboys, they had a big injury with CeeDee Lamb (back) questionable for the game. However, the Cowboys have revealed their inactive list with Lamb nowhere to be found, meaning he is playing in tonight's game.

Here's a look at the full Cowboys inactive list: cornerback Daron Bland, wide receiver Jalen Brooks, inside linebacker Damone Clark, defensive end K.J. Henry, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Matt Waletzko.

The Texans were also dealing with some injuries this week, and here is a look at their full inactive list: defensive end Will Anderson, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, offensive tackle Blake Fisher, inside linebacker Jamal Hill, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, wide receiver Steven Sims

Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for 7:15 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

