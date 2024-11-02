DeMeco Ryans Shares Frustration After Texans Loss vs. Jets
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is going back to the drawing board after the team's 21-13 loss against the New York Jets in Week 9's edition of Thursday Night Football.
Despite keeping the Jets scoreless in the first half, the Texans surrendered three touchdowns in the second half to lose the game.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans aired out his grievances after the team's loss.
"The frustrating part about it is to play well in the first half and not come out the second half and not tackle the proper way, not stopping the run," Ryans said postgame. "It’s everything about it, not protecting, getting the quarterback hit, that's just not good football, so the frustrating part about this is we didn't come out and we didn't execute well enough to win the game. We didn't make plays in the second half to win the game, so that's frustrating, but that's the NFL. If you want to win your playmakers have to step up and make plays and that's what we have to see moving forward."
The Texans have proven to be capable of winning in the first half of the season, but they have also shown that they can miss the mark on occasion. The margin for error is beginning to thin for the Texans, so these details need to be corrected if the team wants to get back to where it wants to be.
