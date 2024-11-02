Texans Daily

DeMeco Ryans Shares Frustration After Texans Loss vs. Jets

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans wasn't happy after the team's loss against the New York Jets.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during warm ups before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during warm ups before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is going back to the drawing board after the team's 21-13 loss against the New York Jets in Week 9's edition of Thursday Night Football.

Despite keeping the Jets scoreless in the first half, the Texans surrendered three touchdowns in the second half to lose the game.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans aired out his grievances after the team's loss.

READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Embarrassed' After Loss vs. Jets

"The frustrating part about it is to play well in the first half and not come out the second half and not tackle the proper way, not stopping the run," Ryans said postgame. "It’s everything about it, not protecting, getting the quarterback hit, that's just not good football, so the frustrating part about this is we didn't come out and we didn't execute well enough to win the game. We didn't make plays in the second half to win the game, so that's frustrating, but that's the NFL. If you want to win your playmakers have to step up and make plays and that's what we have to see moving forward."

The Texans have proven to be capable of winning in the first half of the season, but they have also shown that they can miss the mark on occasion. The margin for error is beginning to thin for the Texans, so these details need to be corrected if the team wants to get back to where it wants to be.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Bolster Defense in Proposed Trade For Star Safety

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread

• Texans Star Will Anderson Jr. Honored by NFL

• Texans Take Step Back, Lose vs. Jets

Should Texans Panic After Jets Loss?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News