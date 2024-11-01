Should Texans Panic After Jets Loss?
The Houston Texans are waking up disappointed after a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9.
The loss puts the Texans at 6-3 on the season and gives them a second defeat in three weeks. During the loss, the Texans struggled on offense and quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times.
It was arguably the worst performance the Texans have had all season, so there's reason to be frustrated, but is it time to panic?
READ MORE: Texans Take Step Back, Lose vs. Jets
Even with the loss, the Texans still have a 1.5-game lead against the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South and have the tiebreaker over them. So the loss against the Jets, while negative, still doesn't drag the Texans completely down.
There should be concern over the offensive line and their inability to protect Stroud, especially after several poor performances in a row.
If the Texans can get their offensive line right, they will be competing against some of the best teams in the NFL. Right now, it's not there, and that's why the Texans aren't playing to their full potential. That being said, there is still half of the season left to go, which gives the Texans enough time to correct their errors, making this not the time to worry or panic.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Bolster Defense in Proposed Trade For Star Safety
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Devin White Has 'Good Opportunity' With Texans
• Texans Starter Listed as Potential Trade Candidate
• J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread