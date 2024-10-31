Texans Daily

Texans Star Will Anderson Jr. Honored by NFL

Will Anderson Jr. has been on a tear for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) in action during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. has been one of the best players in the league so far this season.

The NFL announced that Anderson has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

READ MORE: Texans vs. Jets: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions & Preview

Last year, Derek Stingley Jr. was the Defensive Player of the Month for December, while C.J. Stroud took home Offensive Player of the Month honors in November.

In the last four games, Anderson has 17 tackles and five sacks, three of which came during the team's Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots.

With 7.5 sacks on the season, Anderson has already surpassed his rookie total of 7.0 sacks, which landed him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. With the season only halfway done, Anderson is expected to be one of the league leaders in sacks when the year ends. Going into Week 9, only New York Giants defensive end Dexter Lawrence and New York Jets pass rusher Will McDonald IV have more sacks.

Anderson and the Texans are set to face off against the Jets on Thursday Night Football tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

Published
Jeremy Brener
