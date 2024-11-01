Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Embarrassed' After Loss vs. Jets
The Houston Texans are recovering after a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
The game was one of the team's worst performances of the season and came against a beatable Jets team, which snapped a five-game losing streak by winning.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't mince words after the game regarding his team's performance.
"Of course, it’s embarrassing," Stroud said postgame. "To come out here on a primetime game and get embarrassed like that is never fun. I believe we have to be better in a lot of areas and that starts with me. I think there’s plays I got to make, throws I got to make. At times I have to sit in the pocket and just trust my guys. I really point the finger at me and realize I got to be better as a football player. If we want to win, this is not the recipe for it. We have to learn how to dominate and stop learning how to go with the flow and play in the fourth quarter like we should be able to play good in the first half and then roll into the second. I think we have to have a better mindset as a whole."
Stroud and the Texans will have some extra time to reflect and get their minds right before their Week 10 matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions at home.
