Lions Unsure Za’Darius Smith Will Play on Sunday vs. Texans
The Houston Texans are 6-3 on the season after taking a brutal Thursday Night Football loss to the New York Jets one week ago. Heading into Week 10, things will only be more difficult for the squad as they host the 7-1 Detroit Lions.
One issue the Texans have been having is keeping a clean pocket for second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud. Ahead of their coming contest, the Lions acquired Za'Darius Smith to bolster their defensive line and pass rush.
Smith's presence on the line could certainly shake up the Texans' offense, though Detroit is unsure of his game status for their coming contest on Sunday Night Football.
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Smith will arrive to the team on Friday after a couple of days off, and he'll then see where he's at in terms of being ready to play for the contest.
"(I'm) really happy to get Za'Darius," Glenn said. "Obviously, he is not with us at this moment. He'll be back with us on Friday and we'll see exactly where he's at. I can't confirm whether he's going to play or not. That'll be up to coach Campbell and (Smith) to see exactly where he's at, but I am excited having that player."
The Lions acquiring the defenders will help them in terms of their status as a Super Bowl contender and the top team in the NFC, but the Texans would really appreciate if he debut with the club could hold off for one week as he'd be a disruptor in the matchup.
The 32-year-old defensive end has tallied five sacks in nine games played this season.
