Texans Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Texans Slide After Jets Loss

The Houston Texans lost to the New York Jets in Week 9. Where are they in the latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are 6-3 after falling to the New York Jets in last week's Thursday Night Football clash.

With the loss to the two-win Jets, many people had some of their confidence in the Texans falter.

Among those people was Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr, who pushed the Texans down one spot in his weekly power rankings from No. 11 to 12.

READ MORE: Texans Make Last Minute Trade With 49ers

"The Texans follow up a loss to the Jets with a game against the Lions. And while Detroit will have its hiccup weeks and could very well simply not show up for this game, we’re looking at a Texans team that could face some real attrition after the fairytale end of their all-world rookie season in 2023," Orr writes.

The teams that ranked ahead of the Texans were the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston's next opponent, the Detroit Lions.

The Texans and Lions are scheduled to face off in Week 10's Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

READ MORE: Lions Make Blockbuster Trade Before Texans Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans' C.J. Stroud Praises Jets Legend Aaron Rodgers

• J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread

• Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss

• Texans RB Joe Mixon Continues Success vs. Jets

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News