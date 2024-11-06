NFL Power Rankings: Texans Slide After Jets Loss
The Houston Texans are 6-3 after falling to the New York Jets in last week's Thursday Night Football clash.
With the loss to the two-win Jets, many people had some of their confidence in the Texans falter.
Among those people was Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr, who pushed the Texans down one spot in his weekly power rankings from No. 11 to 12.
READ MORE: Texans Make Last Minute Trade With 49ers
"The Texans follow up a loss to the Jets with a game against the Lions. And while Detroit will have its hiccup weeks and could very well simply not show up for this game, we’re looking at a Texans team that could face some real attrition after the fairytale end of their all-world rookie season in 2023," Orr writes.
The teams that ranked ahead of the Texans were the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston's next opponent, the Detroit Lions.
The Texans and Lions are scheduled to face off in Week 10's Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.
READ MORE: Lions Make Blockbuster Trade Before Texans Game
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Praises Jets Legend Aaron Rodgers
• J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss