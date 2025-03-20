Houston Texans Get Disrespected With Rough Take
The Houston Texans were widely viewed as the heir to the Kansas City Chiefs' throne in the AFC heading into last season. Of course, it didn't turn out that way.
The Texans did win the AFC South division and they did manage to win a playoff game, but overall, they were pretty underwhelming, and funny enough, they fell to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
There was a whole lot of blame to go around for Houston's relatively disappointing 2024 campaign. Injuries certainly played a significant role, and it didn't help that C.J. Stroud went through a pretty obvious sophomore slump.
But where do the Texans stand heading into 2025? Well, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus apparently doesn't think much of Houston, ranking it 16th in the NFL right now.
"After winning the AFC South and ranking inside the top 10 of these rankings at the end of 2024, Houston has slid back into the middle of the pack following questionable free-agent moves," Cameron wrote. "Trading away Laremy Tunsil, who ranked fourth among all tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade, left this offensive line in worse shape heading into 2025."
Cameron added that while the Texans boast an offensive defense, their offensive line issues may make things very difficult for Stroud next season.
The good news is that Houston plays in a very weak division, so the Texans could very well win their third straight AFC South title. Plus, the hope is that Stroud rebounds in Year 3.
Houston still has the NFL Draft to make some notable additions next month, so we will see if the Texans can patch their holes.
