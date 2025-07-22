Former Texans Star Announces Sudden Retirement
A former defensive back of the Houston Texans has officially called it a career during the week of NFL training camps kicking off ahead of the 2025 season.
According to an Instagram post, former Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu has announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 years of service.
Mathieu, who turned 33 earlier this year, signed on board with the New Orleans Saints had previously spent one year with the Texans in 2018 as a starting safety for 16 games. During his time in Houston, he had logged 89 tackles, five TFLs, eight passes defended, and two interceptions as a part of their 11-5 win campaign under Bill O'Brien, falling 7-21 in the AFC Wild Card vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Following his 2018 season, Mathieu would then hit free agency in 2019, ultimately signing with the Kansas City Chiefs–– a decision that would end up paying off for him pretty well in the end, as he would go on to rise back to two-straight All-Pro appearances for two straight years, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021, and most importantly, took home a Super Bowl ring in 2019 when taking down the San Francisco 49ers.
Mathieu was the 69th-overall pick in the third round out of LSU during the 2013 NFL Draft, landing with the Arizona Cardinals to spend the first five years of his career there, managing to log the first All-Pro of his career in 2015, going on to remain a consistent fixture in whatever secondary he matched up in, including for his 16 games spent with the Texans.
Mathieu and the Saints were set to begin training camp on Tuesday, but as the veteran safety now announces his retirement, it seems like New Orleans will now have to turn elsewhere for their production in the back-end for 2025.
Regardless, a strong professional career for the Honey Badger while in the NFL across over a decade of tenure in the league, and one where he didn't go without a quick stint in H-Town.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Eagles Sign Former Texans Defender
MORE: Former Texans OL Works Out With Buccaneers
MORE: Texans OT Gets Significant Injury Update
MORE: NFL Insider Drops Huge Injury Update on Texans' Joe Mixon
MORE: Houston Texans Given Bullish Win Total Prediction for 2025