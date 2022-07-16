Texans Roster Ranked Not Quite NFL’s Worst? Houston's 3 Camp Issues To Watch

It is no secret that the Houston Texans’ outlook for 2022 is not exactly among the brightest in the NFL.

Several media outlets, as well as much of the fanbase, are predicting that the Texans will be in the company of the league’s bottom-tiered teams during the upcoming season.

However, all is not lost when it comes to optimism for the future. Despite the loss of former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, Houston has done a respectable job of adding notable potential talent on both sides of the ball to their fold.

In fact, one media outlet believes that the 2022 iteration of the Texans is better (albeit, slightly) than last in the NFL.

According to CBS Sports, Houston’s roster placed 31 overall out of 32 NFL teams in their pre-camp rankings. Though that may not be a reason to celebrate, the Texans’ finishing ahead of the Atlanta Falcons indicates that some of their players provide palpable hope for the team’s long-term future.

Here is what CBS has to say about the 2022 Houston Texans:

You'd be forgiven if you thought the Texans just carried over their porous roster from a 4-13 finish in 2021. Davis Mills seemingly has NFL-caliber poise to go along with prototypical QB size, but once again he'll have mostly scraps with which to prove he belongs as a long-term starter. Brandin Cooks is underrated out wide, but Houston's line is still suspect, and management inexplicably remains committed to the Patriots-style hoarding of interchangeable running backs. Can you imagine, in 2022, being scared to face the Texans' stable of Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce and Royce Freeman? Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre may freshen up the secondary under Lovie Smith, whose own aging track record doesn't inspire much confidence, but yet again the Texans are banking on free-agent leftovers to steer the ship. It feels like a matter of when, not if, Houston will be resetting operations once more.

While the above evaluation is far from a glowing recommendation, there are a handful of reasons to feel good about some aspects of the Texans’ roster. In our evaluation, Texans Daily has identified three areas which should breed some confidence in their potential.

Promising Tandem at Cornerback

Though Houston’s defense is far from perfect, defensive backs Desmond King and Derek Stingley, Jr. provide the team with a more-than-capable duo in their secondary. Having been considered one of the league’s top defensive backs in his early days with the Los Angeles Chargers, King had a bounce-back season in his first year in Houston. The Iowa product compiled a career-high 93 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed in 16 games. King allowed a career-low 65.6% of passes to be caught in 2021. He let up just three touchdowns, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 66.7 passer rating against his targets. If King continues his stellar play on the field in 2022, Houston’s defensive backfield has the chance to be one of the stronger units in the division, as well as the conference.

Stingley is widely considered to be among [if not atop] the list of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 Draft class. As a result, he was selected third overall by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. Stingley earned a starting job as a true freshman for the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers. He led the team with six interceptions and earned more than 30 total tackles. Though injuries and coaching changes lessened his 2020 and 2021 productivity to a degree, he is still expected to be an elite-level pro in short order. He has tremendous speed and solid lateral movement, which make him a nightmarish matchup for receivers. Stingley routinely matches his targets both step-for-step, and in-and-out of breaks. He also possesses great instinct for making plays on passes thrown in his direction. His skill set will undoubtedly make him a player to be watched throughout training camp, as well as the offseason.

Brandin Cooks Makes Things Exciting

Since joining the Texans in 2020, Cooks has been one of the most consistent options for the Texans, while providing the team with game-breaking ability. In 2021, he totaled eight games with over five receptions, four total games with at least 100 receiving yards and five games with at least one touchdown. He finished the season as the leading receiver, recording a career-high 90 catches with 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. He became the third player in franchise history to have consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Cooks signed a two-year contract extension with the Texans worth $39.6 million with $36 million guaranteed in the offseason. With second-year quarterback Davis Mills in need of playmakers at the receiver position, Cooks should provide an adequate boost to Houston’s passing game.

Offensive Line is Getting Better

Though the additions of rookie left guard Kenyon Green and veteran right guard A.J. Cann should provide palpable hope for the future, the return of Laremy Tunsil may provide some much-needed improvement for 2022 — and perhaps a greater amount of optimism.

Tunsil logged 262 snaps at left tackle for the Texans in 2021, equating to 24.6% of Houston’s offensive playing time. His suffering an injury early in Week 5 of 2021 has a significantly negative impact on the Texans’ offensive line, and the offense as a whole. Though there was some speculation throughout league and media circles about his future in Houston, Tunsil will be back with the Texans in 2022.

If he can return to even a semblance of the form which earned him Pro Bowl nods in 2019 and 2020, Houston’s offensive line may not be quite the liability as it is being portrayed. And maybe the roster as a whole will fare better with the critics as well.