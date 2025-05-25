Houston Texans' 3 Biggest Must-Win Games on 2025 Schedule
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, now marks a great time to take an early look ahead at some of this year's prime matchups on the calendar. And for the Houston Texans, they'll have an assortment of interesting battles taking place from Weeks 1 to 18, a batch that even includes four primetime games.
Yet for the Texans, there could be a select few games set to ensue that'll be wildly important to keep circled as must-win contests for a variety of reasons, both in and out of conference, and even against a team they haven't seen since the 2021 season.
Here's three games on the Texans' schedule to mark down as must-win games.
3. Week 7: @ Seattle Seahawks
It's been almost four years since these two teams have crossed paths with one another, but for the Texans, this meeting against the Seattle Seahawks comes at a critical part of the year, also taking place on Monday Night Football.
The Texans will have over a full week to prepare for this game as a result of their early Week 6 bye, and with that extra time and rest at their disposal, it's an opportunity Houston can't squander.
On a West Coast road trip in a tough environment like Seattle, that's a tough set of circumstances to endure, and the Seahawks made an array of moves this offseason that give them a fascinating outlook for the season ahead. But if Houston's dominant pass rush can take advantage of this consistently struggling unit upfront, that includes a big night from Danielle Hunter and/or Will Anderson Jr., this could be a chaotic game in the trenches that the Texans can come out victorious in.
2. Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The NFL wasted no time in giving the Houston Texans some shine on the national stage, as they'll be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football during Week 2 of the season.
It follows a tough Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams on the road, and one where the Texans could easily see their record drop to 0-1 if they're not careful. In that case, the pressure extends a bit deeper in this second contest of the year, as a 0-2 start to the season would be a rough way to kick things off.
And against a playoff-level team like Tampa Bay, it won't be a walk in the park. The Buccaneers' offense has proven to be a consistent force across the past two seasons, led by Baker Mayfield, and even for a strong defense like Houston, this one could still be an important early test of their abilities.
However, history is on Houston's side. The last time the Buccaneers came out on top in this matchup? All the way back in 2003, marking six straight victories for Houston in the past 20-plus years. Time will tell if Houston can make it seven against their NFC foe.
1. Week 14: @ Kansas City Chiefs
There might not be a more obvious pick for the Texans' most important game on the schedule than this one.
After being eliminated from the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs in two straight playoffs, and especially following their most recent results in the 2024 divisional with a 27-19 loss paired with eight sacks on C.J. Stroud, the Texans should be entering this game with a fire lit under them. Of course, no battle taking place in Arrowhead is ever simple, but this marks the perfect time for Houston to make a major statement in the middle of the season.
The last time the Texans overcame their Chiefs demons came in October 2019, marking nearly six long years without seeing a Houston victory. If this team wants to be taken seriously as a true playoff contender for the 2025 season, a win here against Kansas City would be a surefire way to prove that.
