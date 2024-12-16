Texans Daily

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Has Huge Performance vs. Dolphins

Derek Stingley Jr. led the Houston Texans to a win against the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is coming off the best game of his career, snagging two interceptions in the team's 20-12 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 at NRG Stadium.

It's the second time in Stingley's career that he has multiple interceptions. His performance earned praise from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

"I think he's very deserving of player of the week, player of the month. He's done an outstanding job of when teams even try to challenge him, like he's going to go get the football, right? Can't be more proud of ‘Sting’ [CB Derek Stingley] just for what we ask him to do. He steps up every week. No matter with we ask him to do he steps up and continues to grow as a player and pro and make the plays we need to make. There is not a better play I've seen that that play he made today,” Ryans said postgame.

Stingley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, now has back-to-back games with picks for the first time this season and five on his yearly total.

Stingley will look to continue his hot streak when the Texans play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at 12 noon CT.

