Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Has Huge Performance vs. Dolphins
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is coming off the best game of his career, snagging two interceptions in the team's 20-12 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 at NRG Stadium.
It's the second time in Stingley's career that he has multiple interceptions. His performance earned praise from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.
READ MORE: Texans Defense Secures Win vs. Dolphins
"I think he's very deserving of player of the week, player of the month. He's done an outstanding job of when teams even try to challenge him, like he's going to go get the football, right? Can't be more proud of ‘Sting’ [CB Derek Stingley] just for what we ask him to do. He steps up every week. No matter with we ask him to do he steps up and continues to grow as a player and pro and make the plays we need to make. There is not a better play I've seen that that play he made today,” Ryans said postgame.
Stingley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, now has back-to-back games with picks for the first time this season and five on his yearly total.
Stingley will look to continue his hot streak when the Texans play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at 12 noon CT.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Will Anderson Jr's Strip Sack on Tua Tagovailoa Sparks Texans’ Momentum Over Dolphins
• Four Houston Texans Listed Questionable Before Miami Dolphins Game
• Here's How Texans Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 15
• Veteran WR, Miami Dolphins Mutually Part Ways Ahead of Matchup With Houston Texans