Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Still Listed on Injury Report
The Houston Texans had a few key names of mention who popped up on their first injury report before Week 5's matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
Here's the Texans' full injury report from the first of three practices ahead of the weekend:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/1)
- WR Nico Collins: LIMITED (knee)
- S Jaylen Reed: LIMITED (knee)
- CB Derek Stingley: DNP (oblique)
- DE Will Anderson Jr.: DNP (rest)
- TE Harrison Bryant: LIMITED (shoulder)
- Folorunso Fatukasi: DNP (shoulder)
- DE Denico Autry: LIMITED (knee)
Of course, three starters catch some immediate attention on the practice report: on the offensive end, it's wide receiver Nico Collins, and on defense, it's the pair of Derek Stingley and Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson Jr., who sat out for the first of three practice sessions for rest, is clearly the least worrisome designation of note. He'll likely be back on the field for practice two after catching his breath for a day get back to the action.
Collins likely has a similar status, though while practicing in a limited capacity. The Texans' wideout was a limited participant in the first of three practices last week before their divisional battle vs. the Tennessee Titans, and this time might just be another case of a half-day of rest for Houston's star receiver.
Stingley, perhaps the most intriguing designation listed, was a DNP with the same oblique injury he's been dealing with since Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans' star cornerback would end up playing vs. the Titans, which likely hints toward positive signs for his availability for Week 5, but it might be a situation still worth monitoring.
DeMeco Ryans would comment on both Anderson and Stingley's status after practice, calling each of their statuses "day to day."
"Sting and Will did not practice today." Ryans said on Wednesday. "They're both managing. We're looking at those guys from day to day. We'll see how they improve throughout the week."
Beyond those three stars, the Texans also had notable news surrounding each of safety Jaylen Reed and defensive end Denico Autry, both defenders who initially started the season on the PUP list through four weeks, but now are practicing in a limited capacity before Week 5's game in Baltimore.