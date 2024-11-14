Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction Revealed
The Houston Texans are back in action on Monday Night Football as they are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys.
The game marks the first time the two Lone Star State teams have faced off since 2022. In the last meeting, the Cowboys pulled out a win against the Texans, but things are expected to be a bit different this time around.
Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer predicts that the Texans will pull out a 23-19 victory.
"Houston has been a bit sloppy with its passing and ball protection, and they come into the game with a two-game losing streak. Dallas was embarrassed at home in Week 10 and should put forth at least a strong defensive effort with Micah Parsons firing things up. Unfortunately, the Cowboys, with whoever's at QB, won't find enough offense, even if CeeDee Lamb can find the ball at home better under the lights," Iyer writes.
The Texans are the better team on paper, but they have struggled in the past two weeks to pull out a win. Perhaps a game against a Cowboys team falling apart at the seams is what the Texans need in order to get back in the win column.
