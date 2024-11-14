Texans Daily

Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction Revealed

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys are set to compete in primetime.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texansat AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are back in action on Monday Night Football as they are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The game marks the first time the two Lone Star State teams have faced off since 2022. In the last meeting, the Cowboys pulled out a win against the Texans, but things are expected to be a bit different this time around.

Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer predicts that the Texans will pull out a 23-19 victory.

"Houston has been a bit sloppy with its passing and ball protection, and they come into the game with a two-game losing streak. Dallas was embarrassed at home in Week 10 and should put forth at least a strong defensive effort with Micah Parsons firing things up. Unfortunately, the Cowboys, with whoever's at QB, won't find enough offense, even if CeeDee Lamb can find the ball at home better under the lights," Iyer writes.

The Texans are the better team on paper, but they have struggled in the past two weeks to pull out a win. Perhaps a game against a Cowboys team falling apart at the seams is what the Texans need in order to get back in the win column.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

