What to Expect From Texans' Nico Collins in Return Against Dallas Cowboys
The Houston Texans are 6-4 on the season after two straight brutal losses. They've lost some incredibly close contests as they've suffered three defeats in their past four games. The C.J. Stroud-led squad has high expectations for the season, and they're needing to get out of their current skid.
The Texans' next matchup comes just a few hours north in the DFW, as Houston takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry's World. The two teams will be able to determine the best football team in the Lone Star State.
Both squads need this victory in a big way, though for different reasons. The Texans are looking to prove they are still Super Bowl contenders whereas the Cowboys are trying to salvage any bit of their season with a 3-6 record.
The Cowboys are without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season, and their year is essentially a wash. The Texans have everything in front of them, however. And they're seeing the return of superstar wide receiver Nico Collins after he missed a fifth game in a row in Week 10.
So, what can be expected of Collins in his return? Evidently, he should be able to transform the offense. They've taken a hit since Stefon Diggs went down with a season-ending ACL injury, and Collins is a bonafide superstar. He was nearly good to go as the team hosted the Detroit Lions, though the team held him out with the big picture in mind.
Collins should be able to return to form quickly, as he was the league's leading receiver prior to his injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
There's no reason Stroud and Collins shouldn't be connecting a handful of times on Monday Night Football with the superstar wideout returning to the gridiron.
