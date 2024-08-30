Texans Daily

Why Texans Coach Values WR Robert Woods

Robert Woods will play a key role for the Houston Texans this season on and off the field.

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) warms before a 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans have arguably the deepest wide receiver room in the NFL with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell leading the way.

However, they also have a lot of talent in the second string with third-year pro John Metchie III, second-year wideout Xavier Hutchinson and veteran Robert Woods, who is entering his 12th season in the NFL.

Even though Woods may not be the star of the receiver room, coach DeMeco Ryans recognizes the work he has put in during training camp.

“Robert, he didn’t fly under the radar to me," Ryans said. "He’s been consistent all throughout camp. He’s been the same guy he’s been his entire career. Tough, dependable, smart guy you can count on each and every day. Guy shows up to work every day, works hard, he’s a great mentor to our younger guys. And Rob is a true leader of this team, so he’s been as consistent as he’s always been, so he didn’t fly under the radar to me.”

Woods, 32, is one of the few people on the roster with experience playing and winning a Super Bowl, so his experience is valued and it will come in handy as the Texans navigate the season.

Woods and the Texans are getting ready for the Week 1 opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

