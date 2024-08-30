Texans GM Praises Young Secondary
The Houston Texans started their draft with two of their first three picks in the secondary, and the pair of defensive backs are expected to contribute a lot for the team right away this season.
Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter and USC safety Calen Bullock have both shined throughout training camp and are expected to be key pieces for Matt Burke's defense this season.
With Lassiter, he can step into a starting role opposite Derek Stingley Jr. immediately.
"I would say I know a lot of people might be surprised about Kamari Lassiter," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. "The least surprised people are the people in our building, starting with myself and DeMeco. This guy is a good football player. Go back and watch any film you want to watch at Georgia. He played against the best people, very consistent. Same things that we've seen. We're glad he's here."
But even though Lassiter may get a lot of attention this season as a potential starter, Bullock shouldn't be overlooked either.
"I would say ‘CB’ [Calen Bullock] has done a good job," Caserio said. "‘CB’ has got play-making ability. He can take the ball away. Even the play he made against, was it, Pittsburgh or whatever it was, middle of the field. It wasn't an interception, but not too many players can get to that ball. “
Going into the season, both young players can make the Texans better as they search for their first AFC Championship appearance in franchise history.
"There are two good young players," Caserio said. "They're two really good kids that care a lot about football. So, we'll see. Hopefully they can help us win some games."
