Why Houston Texans Are Inspired by Los Angeles Rams
It's been 2.5 years since the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, and that's where the Houston Texans are trying to go.
That's why it's been beneficial for the Texans to face the Rams in joint practices the past few days leading up to Saturday's preseason finale.
“The biggest benefit of this is we get to go against a different team, different schemes all three phases and just see different players," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We’ve been – we have our matches where we go one-on-ones, or whatever it may be. But it’s always the same receivers, same corners. So now our guys get the opportunity to get as many reps as possible against a different player and see how they run routes. To see how they come off the ball as a D-line and how we need to protect. So, it was really beneficial in that regard.”
But on top of that, Ryans gets to pick the brain of Rams coach Sean McVay, who he's built a strong rapport with over the years.
“With me, with myself and McVay, we’ve established a really good relationship from our time going against each other in San Francisco for I think six, or seven years going against each other and it’s mutual respect," Ryans said. "Really respect the program that he runs there and how he has his guys prepared and ready to go play. And he shares the same sentiment with me. He’s always encouraging, always uplifting after we played a game, always found a way to find each other after the game and talk. So, really respect what he’s done in this League. He’s winning – did what we’re all trying to do. He’s won it all and he’s done it really well and been successful for many years as a head coach in this League.”
Ryans, like McVay, is a young coach on the rise trying to chase a championship. McVay got to the pinnacle and is looking to get back there, and that inspires Ryans to also go out and win as much as possible.
The Rams and Texans are set to kick off at 12 noon CT on Saturday at NRG Stadium.
