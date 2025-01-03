Texans Daily

Texans Coach Explains C.J. Stroud Sophomore Struggles

C.J. Stroud has endured some bumps in the road for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) enters the field before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) enters the field before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has gone through his fair share of trials and tribulations during his second season in the NFL.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was speaking from experience when asked about how Stroud has grown as a leader this season.

READ MORE: Texans Shooting For Resiliency as Playoffs Approach

"That second year is where you learn what it truly takes to be a pro and those things are not only on the field, but off the field," Ryans said. "I think that second year, third year, that’s when guys truly get their routine of what truly works for them and you have to lean on veteran guys and you have to also just grow through it. ... You have to hit some bumps along the road as a young player to understand your routine. We’ve all been there as young players and you have to figure out that routine. It doesn’t happen instantly and you continue to grow and finetune that routine of what works for you as you get further along in your career.”

Now that his second regular season is coming to an end, Stroud has to lock in and rely on his playoff experience to help the Texans try to get further than they did a year ago.

READ MORE: Texans Coach Shares Goal vs. Titans

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Multiple Houston Texans Players Will Be Candidates to Make Pro Bowl

• Houston Texans Reveal Second Injury Report Before Titans Game

• Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

• Analyst Delivers Strong Take Regarding Texans' C.J. Stroud vs. Jayden Daniels

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News