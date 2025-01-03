Texans Coach Explains C.J. Stroud Sophomore Struggles
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has gone through his fair share of trials and tribulations during his second season in the NFL.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was speaking from experience when asked about how Stroud has grown as a leader this season.
"That second year is where you learn what it truly takes to be a pro and those things are not only on the field, but off the field," Ryans said. "I think that second year, third year, that’s when guys truly get their routine of what truly works for them and you have to lean on veteran guys and you have to also just grow through it. ... You have to hit some bumps along the road as a young player to understand your routine. We’ve all been there as young players and you have to figure out that routine. It doesn’t happen instantly and you continue to grow and finetune that routine of what works for you as you get further along in your career.”
Now that his second regular season is coming to an end, Stroud has to lock in and rely on his playoff experience to help the Texans try to get further than they did a year ago.
