Texans Coach Eyes Offensive Line Progress Before Cowboys Game
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans expressed optimism about the progression of the offensive line as they prepare for Monday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Texans are entering their second outing with the same starting offense lineup, which should help build consistency and communication.
Ryans is optimistic that Houston will use this continuity which will lead to cleaner execution and better performance overall.
READ MORE: Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Sends Message Following 2-Game Losing Streak
“With the offensive line, with the lineup that we have, they’re going out again for the second time,” Ryans said. “We all hope that everything continues to improve and get cleaner.”
Last week, the offensive line showed significant improvement, particularly in pass protection for quarterback C.J. Stroud. The group’s ability to effectively communicate and execute their assignments provided Stroud with the necessary time in the pocket to make plays. While Ryans praised the effort, he also emphasized that there’s still work to be done.
“The run game is where I challenge our guys to pick it up,” Ryans said. “We’ll see how we accept that challenge Monday night.”
The Houston ground attack remains an area of focus as they seek a more balanced offensive approach. Ryans and the coaching staff are hopeful for continued strides in both run blocking and overall execution.
The Texans are set to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football before taking on two divisional rivals. This stretch that presents an ideal opportunity to get their run game back on track.
As Monday approaches, fans will be watching to see if the offensive line can rise to the occasion and deliver the performance needed to drive the Texans to success.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
• Will Anderson Jr. Headlines Injury Report Before Texans-Cowboys
• Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction Revealed
• What to Expect From Texans' Nico Collins in Return Against Dallas Cowboys