Texans Coach Praises Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen gives the Houston Texans a big test in Week 5.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills this weekend, which means they will embark on the challenge of trying to beat quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, which means that the Texans will have to be on their A-game for their Week 5 matchup.

"He just does some things that a lot of guys don’t do and I know everyone – there’s a lot of quarterbacks that can get out of the pocket, but the way he extends plays and just until the very last second," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "We’ve played – in here, we’re talked about a lot of quarterbacks that – we’ve played some mobile quarterbacks and guys that get out and create off-schedule. But he’s tiptoeing the sideline and still looking to throw the ball. I mean, you talk about extending plays and really having to cover through the whole down and he makes a lot of explosive plays when he’s in those situations. ... He’s operating at a really, really high level now compared to through the years. So, it’s going to be a good challenge for us, for sure.”

Allen struggled last week against the Baltimore Ravens in the Bills' first loss of the season, but he has been pretty strong all season long. Allen hasn't thrown an interception yet, and he has found the end zone seven times while completing a career-best 69.3 percent of his passes.

The Texans will try to mimic Allen in practice with C.J. Stroud, but his size cannot be matched.

In order to stop Allen, the Texans defense will have to be on high alert with communication and study hard on the film where he showcases some of his weaknesses. Even if all of that happens, Allen may still have a good game. But, the Texans will do what they can to limit his impact.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

