Texans Coach Praises Bills QB Josh Allen
The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills this weekend, which means they will embark on the challenge of trying to beat quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, which means that the Texans will have to be on their A-game for their Week 5 matchup.
"He just does some things that a lot of guys don’t do and I know everyone – there’s a lot of quarterbacks that can get out of the pocket, but the way he extends plays and just until the very last second," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "We’ve played – in here, we’re talked about a lot of quarterbacks that – we’ve played some mobile quarterbacks and guys that get out and create off-schedule. But he’s tiptoeing the sideline and still looking to throw the ball. I mean, you talk about extending plays and really having to cover through the whole down and he makes a lot of explosive plays when he’s in those situations. ... He’s operating at a really, really high level now compared to through the years. So, it’s going to be a good challenge for us, for sure.”
Allen struggled last week against the Baltimore Ravens in the Bills' first loss of the season, but he has been pretty strong all season long. Allen hasn't thrown an interception yet, and he has found the end zone seven times while completing a career-best 69.3 percent of his passes.
The Texans will try to mimic Allen in practice with C.J. Stroud, but his size cannot be matched.
In order to stop Allen, the Texans defense will have to be on high alert with communication and study hard on the film where he showcases some of his weaknesses. Even if all of that happens, Allen may still have a good game. But, the Texans will do what they can to limit his impact.
