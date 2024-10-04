Bills vs. Texans: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Houston Texans are coming off one heck of a win over their inter-division rival the Jacksonville Jaguars where C.J. Stroud led a game-winning drive that was capped off with a touchdown pass to Dare Ogunbowale.
It was quite the way to bounce back after a beating at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings just a week prior and now the Texans will gear up to face another legitimate foe when the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen make their way to H-Town in a battle between two Super Bowl contenders.
Here at TexansGameday we have you covered with all the information you need for the Houston Texans matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon from NRG Stadium.
Texans vs. Bills Kickoff Time
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Sunday, October 6th, 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST
TV Channel
CBS - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Texans vs. Bills Preview
The Houston Texans are sitting alone atop the AFC South standings after fighting to a 3-1 record and will look to extend that lead this weekend when they face another top contending 3-1 team in the Buffalo Bills from NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Texans bounced back in a big way following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with quarterback C.J. Stroud stringing together a game-winning drive to come back and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Bills are coming fresh off their first loss of the season after getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens.
Both teams will be dealing with injury issues in this one as the Bills have already ruled out two key contributors in the matchup, while the Texans have a brutal injury report heading into the game, and will likely be without star running back Joe Mixon - setting up Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale to see the lion's share of snaps out of the backfield.
The matchup between the Bills and Texans will also pit former teammates quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs against each other for the first time since the trade went down this past offseason.
Both teams have been considered serious contenders thus far into the 2024 season, but they both have also shown their flaws along the way as well. After getting back on track last week, the Texans will want to ride the momentum from their game-winning drive last week and carry it over into a tough matchup with the Bills who are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss themselves.
Prediction For Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills
Both the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills are thought of as serious contenders in the league this year, but both have suffered questionable losses on their way to 3-1 on the season. The Bills will be on the road for a second straight week and are dealing with some injuries, albeit not close to the lofty amount the Texans are dealing with.
The Texans are coming off the high of a game-winning drive last week, while the Bills are coming off a loss. This game will be about who faces adversity best and responds in a manner that will align the stars for them as they head toward the meat of the 2024 schedule.
Although I believe the Texans are the better overall team, I think that there have been too many close calls throughout the beginning of the season, and at some point that will come back to bite you in the rear end. I think that coupled with the injuries, will allow for the Bills to get back in the win column in perhaps the best game on the NFL slate in Week 5.
Bills 34, Texans 31
