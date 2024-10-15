Texans Star 'Makes Everyone's Job Easy'
The Houston Texans wouldn't be very far without the efforts of second-year pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson notched three sacks for the Texans in their 41-21 win in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, but he does more than stuff the stat sheet to add value for the team.
"Will is great," rookie defensive back Calen Bullock said. "He makes our job easier in the backend. Him getting to the quarterback every single, almost every play. He makes the quarterback make mistakes and we need him for that. He helped me get interceptions. When they are up there rushing like that, I think it makes everybody’s job easy.”
There's a reason the Texans made the massive trade to move up to the No. 3 overall pick to take Anderson just one pick after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud. While Stroud is valuable to the offense, Anderson also has that same factor with the defense, and the more he plays, the better he will become.
Anderson and the Texans are now getting ready to face off against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
