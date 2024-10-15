Texans Daily

Texans Star 'Makes Everyone's Job Easy'

The Houston Texans have a valuable player in defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans wouldn't be very far without the efforts of second-year pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson notched three sacks for the Texans in their 41-21 win in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, but he does more than stuff the stat sheet to add value for the team.

"Will is great," rookie defensive back Calen Bullock said. "He makes our job easier in the backend. Him getting to the quarterback every single, almost every play. He makes the quarterback make mistakes and we need him for that. He helped me get interceptions. When they are up there rushing like that, I think it makes everybody’s job easy.”

There's a reason the Texans made the massive trade to move up to the No. 3 overall pick to take Anderson just one pick after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud. While Stroud is valuable to the offense, Anderson also has that same factor with the defense, and the more he plays, the better he will become.

Anderson and the Texans are now getting ready to face off against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT on Sunday.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

