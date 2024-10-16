Houston Texans Surprisingly Trade RB to Minnesota Vikings
The Houston Texans' rushing attack finally got healthy for Week 6 as the team took on the New England Patriots. As a team, the Texans rushed for 192 yards on 28 attempts. Running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce both got healthy, and their impact was felt in a huge way.
In his return, Mixon posted 102 rushing yards on 13 carries, scoring one touchdown on the ground and another in the air. Late in the game, Pierce ripped off a 54-yard touchdown run to continue providing rushing attack success.
Both Mixon and Pierce brought positive play as the Texans defeated the Patriots 41-21. It was the club's first blowout victory of the season as they improved to 5-1. Finding success on the ground helps the passing game open up for the Texans.
While Cam Akers was the backup running back to hold down the fort while the two aforementioned players were injured, he was recently traded from Houston, being reunited with the Minnesota Vikings.
Once again, Akers will be playing the role of injury relief. Minnesota's primary ball carrier, Aaron Jones, is dealing with a current hip injury. Akers will be able to step in and continue to play an enhanced, role, whereas in Houston he would have went back to a limited role.
The 25-year-old running back is familiar with Kevin O'Connell and the rest of the Vikings franchise. In five games with the Texans, Akers saw 40 carries which he took for 140 yards and one touchdown. He's tallied 1,728 career rushing yards and has found his way into the end zone on 12 different occasions.
The Texans got a conditional sixth- and seventh-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft. Both Houston and Minnesota are the top teams in the NFL and they were able to pair up to make a trade to try and help the Vikings stay in their form amid injury issues.
