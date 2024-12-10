Texans Daily

Texans Coach Previews Dolphins Matchup

The Houston Texans host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are back from the bye as they face off in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins at home.

Even though the Dolphins come into the game under .500 at 6-7, the Texans aren't looking to underestimate their opponent.

“When the Dolphins play well, they have a really good quarterback play," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "[Dolphins QB] Tua [Tagovailoa] when he is on, getting the ball our fairly quickly and there is a lot of speed on the field. Whoever he gets the ball to whether it’s [Dolphins RB De’Von] Achane or its [Dolphins WR Tyreek] Hill, [Dolphins WR Jaylen] Waddle, [Dolphins TE] Jonnu [Smith], all those guys play extremely fast. [Dolphins Head Coach] Mike [McDaniel] has done a great job of putting those guys in spots that allows a lot of motions, a lot of things that messes with defenders’ eyes, and they do a good job of just distributing the ball to different player and those guys have exceptional run after catching ability. They have the ability to take a five-yard pass and turn it into an explosive. That is where we have to do a great job on the perimeter, of tackling and making sure we are where we are supposed to be defensively. We are going to have to make plays and attack the football.”

If the Texans defense can find ways to limit the Dolphins offense, the team should have a good chance to pick up a crucial win.

