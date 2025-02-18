Texans Could Land Mammoth Version of Deebo Samuel in NFL Draft
The Houston Texans have found themselves in a position that they probably did not anticipate heading into 2024: being in need of wide receivers.
With Stefon Diggs slated to hit free agency and Tank Dell probably out for all of 2025 due to a devastating knee injury, the Texans will need to find some help behind Nico Collins.
Heck, even if Diggs returns, he himself is coming off of a torn ACL, and at 31 years old, we don't know how he will respond.
As a result, Houston must address the issue in the coming months, and while free agency may be tempting, the Texans don't have a ton of cap room.
For that reason, Houston may need to punt to the NFL Draft, which is perfectly fine because there will be some very intriguing wide receiver prospects available.
One in particular is tantalizing, and he may still be on the board in the third round: TCU Horned Frogs star Savion Williams.
Williams may very well be the most intriguing wide out in this entire draft class, standing 6-foot-5 and possessing blazing speed and incredible athleticism.
On top of that, Williams is akin to Deebo Samuel in that he can be utilized as a weapon both through the air and on the ground. In 2024, he hauled in 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 322 yards and six scores.
That is exactly the type of explosiveness and nuance the Texans need in what was actually a rather boring offense this past season, and he should be there for the taking for Houston on Day 2 in April.
We'll see if the Texans decide to go in the direction of drafting Williams.
