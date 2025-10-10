Texans DB Opens Up After Playing First NFL Game in 4 Years
In the midst of the Houston Texans' second-straight victory of the new season against the Baltimore Ravens, shutting them out in dominant fashion, 44-10, it also marked the first time back on an NFL field since 2021 for former first round pick, cornerback Damon Arnette.
Arnette was called up from the Texans' practice squad onto the gameday roster for Week 5 in Baltimore to join on as a depth piece in Houston's secondary.
The 29-year-old was initially signed to the Texans earlier this offseason from the UFL's Houston Roughnecks, and would be on their 90-man preseason roster before being sent down to the practice squad for the first quarter of the season, yet finally got his shot to get back into the action vs. the Ravens.
During his time on the field, Arnette played in a total of two snaps as a run defender, but logged two combined tackles in those reps to get on the board for his first of the season.
Following the game, Arnette spoke about his feelings on his return to the field after an extensive time off.
“It feels great to be proving right the people who helped me on this journey,” Arnette told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “I hit up Darryl Johnston [EVP of football ops for the UFL] this morning, and just thanked him again. Just trying to continue to stay in a state of gratitude.”
Arnette previously suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders for his first two seasons in the league, but would inevitably see his time cut short in year two after 13 total games played due to being involved in some off-the-field issues and character concerns.
Though in his time off, Arnette has made several off-the-field changes to get back onto an NFL roster, and clearly, the Texans have taken notice by giving him that long-awaited opportunity.
Arnette had played previously for the Texans during their preseason action, but last weekend marked his first regular season action in a near-half-decade.
Arnette noted that there are certainly a few aspects of his game and process he feels he can clean up, but overall, is satisfied with a winning effort.
“S*** was just surreal,” Arnette said. “We got the win. That’s the most important thing. It’s just the first game, so the first one that was out of the way. I feel like I can get better in certain areas, like hydration and stuff like that.”
Time will tell if Arnette has more gameday showings in store for the Texans moving forward after the bye, but regardless, a climb back to the NFL after a three-year absence is a big-time achievement for any player, and one that the former first-rounder is seemingly grateful to be a part of.
