Texans GM Praises RB Nick Chubb’s Early Impact
Without the services of Joe Mixon in the offense, the Houston Texans have had to turn to the combination of late offseason free agent signing Nick Chubb and fourth-round rookie Woody Marks for the first quarter of the 2025 season— a duo that, to this point, has remained relatively stout.
Through five weeks, it's been a running back room led out by Chubb, leading the team in carries, rushing yards, touchdowns, and snaps, while also showing significant steps forward from his last campaign with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.
Chubb landed some solid praise from his general manager Nick Caserio heading into the bye following a strong start to his Texans tenure, noting both his efficiency and adaptability as a late offseason acquisition among other standout traits since being in Houston.
"Nick [Chubb]'s a very efficient runner. He's very instinctive. He's got good balance. He's got good playing strength, and he's usually going forward," Caserio said during an interview on Texans Radio. "There haven't been a lot of negative runs with him on the field."
"Nick's been nothing but a pro. We got him a little bit to the team in June, so really, it was training camp was his first opportunity to assimilate to some of the things that we're doing."
"But, Nick's done a really good job, so, the combination of him and Woody [Marks]; they've kind of complemented each other fairly well over the first five weeks, so hopefully we can continue to build on the thinfs that they're doing."
Through five games, the Texans reside around the middle-of-the-pack in rushing offense in the NFL, ranking 16th in total rushing yards (581) and 17th in yards-per-attempt (4.4).
It's been an operation led out by Chubb on early downs and a power runner that tends to log 10 or more carries a game, while Marks can fill in as a pass-catcher in the backfield with the explosiveness of his own to make a few chunk plays happen.
They've been without their best runner in Mixon for the first five games of the year, and will certainly be without him for longer. But with a Chubb and Marks tandem leading the way in the backfield, Houston's still stuck as a serviceable and consistent unit on the ground.
