Texans' Danielle Hunter: Defensive Player of the Year?
The Houston Texans are wreaking havoc on defense each and every week, and defensive end Danielle Hunter is a big reason for that.
Hunter, 30, ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks with 10.5 behind Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans believes Hunter should be considered for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
"Danielle has done an outstanding job all year," Ryans said. "Just so grateful to have him here on our team. Him playing for his hometown team, It means a lot to him, means a lot for us to get him. And he’s been everything we can ask for and more. Just the production that he’s had, how much pressure he’s able to apply on a quarterback. Him and his just impact on [DE] Will [Anderson Jr.] and the entire D-line and what he’s able to teach as well, so it’s just – and the year that he’s having. He’s been having an outstanding year and of course he should be up for a Defensive Player of the Year because he deserves it."
Hunter and the Texans are back in action in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.
