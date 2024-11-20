Texans Defense Brings 'Elite Energy' Against Cowboys
The Houston Texans were dominant on the defensive end of the field in their 34-10 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans praised the defensive effort following the win.
READ MORE: Texans Coach Praises RB Joe Mixon After Cowboys Game
"The defense played with the elite energy and we executed really well. And all for like one big play that we gave up, I’d like that one back, but overall, I think our guys played really well and attacked the football. The D-line really picked up the pressure in the second half. Derek Barnett, the play he made really change the game for us," Ryans said. "They flipped the momentum and got everybody juiced up on the sideline. It was just a huge play."
The Texans have been big at forcing turnovers all season long, and they continued to do that against the Cowboys.
With the offense not playing at its peak, the defense stepping up has been massive for the team going into the second half of the season.
The Texans are back in action on Sunday as they take on the Tennessee Titans.
READ MORE: Texans Get Back in Rhythm in Win vs. Cowboys
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Make Beyonce Announcement For Christmas Day Game vs. Ravens
• Texans Coach Eyes Offensive Line Progress Before Cowboys Game
• Joe Mixon Makes Houston Texans History vs. Dallas Cowboys
• Houston Texans Hilariously Troll Dallas Cowboys With 3-Word Message After MNF