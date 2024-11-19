Texans Coach Praises RB Joe Mixon After Cowboys Game
The Houston Texans are celebrating after a 34-10 win against the Dallas Cowboys, getting back into the win column and snapping their two-game losing streak.
Texans running back Joe Mixon did the heavy lifting for the offense as he scored all of its offensive touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards. His three rushing touchdowns were the second most he has had in a single game in his career.
Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans had high praise for what the offensive line did for Mixon and said they stepped "up to the challenge" in helping the veteran ball-carrier break loose.
"The run game starts with our offense line," Ryans said. "I asked them, I challenged them to play fast, play aggressive, and I thought they did a really nice job. "
Ryans expressed his admiration for Mixon’s performance, highlighting his impact on the game.
"He's a force for us," Ryans said. "Over 100 yards, three touchdowns, I just really liked the way we just kept churning it in the run game."
Despite the victory, Ryans reflected on the team's performance, stressing the importance of consistency and strong finishes.
"Playing the way we played in the second half is just for our entire team to understand we finish the way we finish in the second half; Hold the team out of the end zone, and we're able to put more points on the board. Like we can play with anybody," Ryans said.
This game for Houston should provide a confidence boost heading into the next stretch of their schedule.
The Texans are back in action on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
