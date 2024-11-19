Houston Texans Hilariously Troll Dallas Cowboys With 3-Word Message After MNF
The Houston Texans got back on track in a big way. After a two-game skid, they rolled into Jerry's World in Arlington and took down the Dallas Cowboys in a Lone Star State battle. It was a big win, too, as they won 34-10.
Now 7-4 on the season, Houston can get back to the basics of winning football games and do so with two upcoming divisional contests. They were able to send the Cowboys to 3-7 as "America's Team" has yet to win in AT&T Stadium this season.
Before the game, however, the Cowboys' stadium had a bit of a malfunction. There was reportedly debris as they were opening a portion of the roof to the stadium -- and one large piece of metal even hit the ground, which was quite dangerous for those on the field.
After the Texans secured a large victory, they were sure to troll Dallas about it.
"look out beLow," the Texans shared on Instagram.
Along with the caption, the Texans photoshopped the metal together to form an "L," which they referred to in the text. There's also sun shining in the window, which is another shot at the club from their mishaps a week ago.
Heading into the matchup, the Texans made an emphasis on running the ball and breaking down the Cowboys' poor run defense. They did just that as star running back Joe Mixon rushed the ball 20 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns en route to the big victory.
Texans superstar wide receiver Nico Collins was also able to make his return to the gridiron, catching four passes for 54 yards.
