Texans Defense Continues to 'Wreak Havoc'
The Houston Texans' motor on the defensive side of the ball has been Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
The two pass rushers have 13 of the team's 27 sacks so far this season, proving that they are dominant between the pair of them.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is happy with the progress they have made this season.
“What I see from both of those guys is just, man, wreaking havoc because they have constant pressure on whoever we play, it doesn’t matter, they’re able to generate pressure," Ryans said. "It doesn’t always result in sacks, but it results in incomplete passes. It results in inaccurate passes that our DBs are able to force PBUs and make interceptions on the ball because of how those guys are rushing, how they’re speeding the quarterback up. To have a great defense, you have to have a really good front and our guys have gotten better each week and I’m very pleased with where they are and them being the reason why we’re playing really good defense.”
If Anderson and Hunter continue along the trajectory they are on, they will vault the Texans into becoming one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Anderson and Hunter are getting ready to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 9 for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.
