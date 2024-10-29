Texans Daily

Texans Defense Continues to 'Wreak Havoc'

The Houston Texans pass rush has continued to dominate this season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans' motor on the defensive side of the ball has been Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

The two pass rushers have 13 of the team's 27 sacks so far this season, proving that they are dominant between the pair of them.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is happy with the progress they have made this season.

READ MORE: Will Houston Texans’ Stefon Diggs Play Thursday Night Against Jets?

“What I see from both of those guys is just, man, wreaking havoc because they have constant pressure on whoever we play, it doesn’t matter, they’re able to generate pressure," Ryans said. "It doesn’t always result in sacks, but it results in incomplete passes. It results in inaccurate passes that our DBs are able to force PBUs and make interceptions on the ball because of how those guys are rushing, how they’re speeding the quarterback up. To have a great defense, you have to have a really good front and our guys have gotten better each week and I’m very pleased with where they are and them being the reason why we’re playing really good defense.”

If Anderson and Hunter continue along the trajectory they are on, they will vault the Texans into becoming one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Anderson and Hunter are getting ready to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 9 for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Provides Update on WR Stefon Diggs Knee Injury

• Stefon Diggs Suffers Non-Contact Injury in Texans-Colts

• DeMeco Ryans 'Really Proud' of Texans After Colts Game

Texans Survive Late Scare, Beat Colts

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News