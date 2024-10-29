Texans Coach Gives Insight After Stefon Diggs' Injury News
The Houston Texans might have squeaked by the Indianapolis Colts for the second time of the season during a Week 8 matchup, but they suffered a great loss within the second half of the game.
While wide receiver Nico Collins was out for his third straight contest while on Injured Reserve, more was expected from wide receiver Stefon Diggs. While making a cut on his route in the second half, he dropped with a non-contact knee injury.
Every non-contact injury, in any sport, is a scary one. On Tuesday, Diggs' and the Texans' biggest fear was confirmed, as head coach DeMeco Ryans reported that the star receiver will now be out for the season with an ACL injury.
"Unfortunately, he tore his ACL. He'll be out for the year. It really hurts our team to hear that news," Ryans stated.
After the receiver was traded to Houston from the Buffalo Bills, he re-worked his contract to make his deal an expiring deal, betting on himself on the season to improve his value. The squad is now going to need a few guys to step up in a big way.
The Texans do have receiver depth, but plenty will rely on what star receiver Tank Dell can do with now an expanded role. What exactly does the team need from him?
"Tank just has to be Tank. He's been explosive for us," Ryans said.
Houston's passing game being without both Diggs and Collins is brutal, especially as the offensive line has struggled to give star quarterback C.J. Stroud a clean pocket to work with. Dell will have to step up, but so will John Metchie III, who looked solid in preseason play.
Rolling into the season, the Texans had brought in talents that looked the part of a Super Bowl-contending roster. Injuries are beginning to get in the way, but with Stroud at the helm, the team has a chance at making a run this season.
