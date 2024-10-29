Texans Daily

Texans Must Stop Jets Playmakers

The Houston Texans have a tough matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are recovering quickly from their Week 8 win against the Indianapolis Colts and beginning to prepare for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

There's a lot that the Texans have to do to prepare for the Jets, and the first step is figuring out how to contain their numerous playmakers on offense.

"One thing about the Jets is that they have playmakers all across the field," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "A lot of playmakers, a lot of veteran guys who have been successful in this league for awhile. You look at their offense and receiver position with [Jets WR Garrett] Wilson, with [Jets WR Davante] Adams – it’s a tough match for us and so we have to be on our guys. You’ve got to play sticky in coverage versus these guys and also, the running back position, they’ve got two backs, young back in [RB Braelon] Allen and also [Jets RB] Breece Hall, explosive players, explosive, physical backs that can make plays all across."

The Jets' record is a bit misleading at 2-6 because they have four of those losses coming in one-score games. They have also played some of the league's best teams during that stretch.

When the two teams come together for Thursday Night Football, records won't matter. Instead, it will come down to executing the game plan set by the coaches.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

