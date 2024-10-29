Texans Must Stop Jets Playmakers
The Houston Texans are recovering quickly from their Week 8 win against the Indianapolis Colts and beginning to prepare for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
There's a lot that the Texans have to do to prepare for the Jets, and the first step is figuring out how to contain their numerous playmakers on offense.
READ MORE: Will Houston Texans’ Stefon Diggs Play Thursday Night Against Jets?
"One thing about the Jets is that they have playmakers all across the field," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "A lot of playmakers, a lot of veteran guys who have been successful in this league for awhile. You look at their offense and receiver position with [Jets WR Garrett] Wilson, with [Jets WR Davante] Adams – it’s a tough match for us and so we have to be on our guys. You’ve got to play sticky in coverage versus these guys and also, the running back position, they’ve got two backs, young back in [RB Braelon] Allen and also [Jets RB] Breece Hall, explosive players, explosive, physical backs that can make plays all across."
The Jets' record is a bit misleading at 2-6 because they have four of those losses coming in one-score games. They have also played some of the league's best teams during that stretch.
When the two teams come together for Thursday Night Football, records won't matter. Instead, it will come down to executing the game plan set by the coaches.
READ MORE: Texans WR Depth Needed More After Stefon Diggs Injury
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Provides Update on WR Stefon Diggs Knee Injury
• Stefon Diggs Suffers Non-Contact Injury in Texans-Colts
• DeMeco Ryans 'Really Proud' of Texans After Colts Game