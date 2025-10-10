Numbers Indicate Texans Still Face Uphill Playoff Battle
After the Houston Texans started their season off on a cold spell with three straight losses and an 0-3 record to sit at the bottom of the standings, their playoff chances started to look extremely bleak looking forward to the remainder of the year.
Then, they won back-to-back games heading into their Week 6 pretty convincingly. Houston shutout the Tennessee Titans 26-0 to then follow up with a 44-10 beatdown on the Baltimore Ravens to raise the record to 2-3, and off of the floor from both the conference and league standings.
A much-needed step forward for the Texans, and one that provides an extra dose of hope looking forward for what's to come after the bye, including a hopeful postseason push.
However, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Texans are still pretty established on the outside of the playoff picture looking in after five weeks of action.
ESPN recently stacked up each team's chance to advance to the postseason, win the division, as well as their chances to push for a Super Bowl appearance.
For the Texans, their odds weren't exactly ideal–– having just a 39% chance to make the playoffs, and a 4% chance to make the Super Bowl.
Nine teams sit in front of the Texans and their postseason odds, with two of those being their AFC South rivals in the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, each with over a 75% chance to make the playoffs.
That doesn't mean Houston is dead in the water to make that climb up the standings and into the playoff picture, but it might be a climb that looks a lot tougher than expected.
Those strides to finding that aspired playoff berth start with finding success in the division, which so far, has led to a 1-1 record against the AFC South, but will have four more games, including two against the Colts, for the Texans to make up some major ground in the race for a first-place finish.
If they fall short, a Wild Card appearance is certainly still in play, but with battles already ensuing between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots in the AFC East, and even a trio of AFC West teams gaining some traction as well in the Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, and Denver Broncos, being one of those lucky three teams to squeeze in along those division winners won't be a simple task.
The Texans will have to continue their dominance on the defensive side of the ball, and make further strides offensively to keep that positive momentum flowing after the bye week to keep hopes high.
Week 7 vs. the Seattle Seahawks could be a significant test as to how real Houston's playoff odds are, as dropping to 2-4 would make for even more ground to make up for the second-half of the season. Ending 3-3 to cap off a three-game win-streak, though, could be another help in turning those tides.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!