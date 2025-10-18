Texans CB Derek Stingley Weighs In on Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Houston Texans are getting the action rolling on their 2025 season following their Week 6 bye, taking off to face the Seattle Seahawks in a primetime Monday Night Football showdown.
And in the midst of that battle, one of the biggest matchups of note will be that of Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba lining up opposite Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr.–– two of the best guys at their respective positions in the league, and in the case of Smith-Njigba in particular, has truly broken out onto the scene this year as a superstar-caliber guy.
Stingley made sure to hand his flowers to Smith-Njigba heading into the matchup, crediting his route-running ability and his standout production from this season.
"I mean, he's a great receiver," Stingley said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "He's doing everything the right way on the field. It's going to be a fun matchup."
"He knows how to just get open. He's a great route-runner. He showed that last year, when he was in college, you know, he's been getting open. I think he's just putting together the pieces."
Through six games of the season, Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards (696) on 42 total receptions and three touchdowns. With an average of seven catches and 116 yards per game, the impact he has on Sam Darnold's efficiency and the Seahawks' offense is monumental, and a significant reason to attribute their fiery 4-2 start to.
So the Texans' secondary simply cannot afford to lose track of a playmaker like Smith-Njigba from start to finish on Monday night. And in the event that Stingley is tasked with following the Seahawks star wideout in coverage throughout the contest, that's a challenge he's more than willing to take on.
"If any corner is in that situation, it shouldn't change how you play," Stingley said of potentially shadowing Smith-Njigba. "Like, you shouldn't change how you play; technique, eyes, feet, make sure you take care of yourself first."
The Texans' defense could be a unit best-equipped for limiting the impact that Smith-Njigba carries. Houston is ranked top-five in the NFL for opposing completion percentage (58.2), opposing passing yards per game (175.2), and opposing interception percentage (3.27%).
The secondary is filled with ball hawks and playmakers, led out by Stingley, which should make the operation for Darnold and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak a little bit tougher than usual.
If the Texans can limit this potent Seahawks offense more than what's been done through their first third of the season, Houston can feasibly come out of this one 3-3 and continue their winning ways following the bye–– but how Smith-Njigba pans out might be the determining factor of how the end results unravel.
