Texans Daily

Texans Escape With Win vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans are back on top after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28), left, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) and safety Darnell Savage (6), back, during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28), left, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) and safety Darnell Savage (6), back, during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are back in the win column after a 23-20 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 at EverBank Stadium.

It's the third time this season the Texans have come out on top 23-20 after beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 by the same score. It is also extremely close to the Week 4 win against the Jags, a 24-20 score.

READ MORE: What Jaguars Fans Did Following Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair's Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence

The Texans and Jaguars were slow in the scoring department out of the gate, managing just a 6-3 game through the first two quarters. Things did, however, get testy in the second quarter when Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hit Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence while he was sliding. Lawrence exited the game with an injury while Al-Shaair was ejected.

After that, the Jaguars showed some life, but the Texans had a little more in the tank. Running back Joe Mixon ran for a touchdown in the third quarter while tight end Dalton Schultz caught one in the fourth, icing the game for the Texans. The Jags didn't quit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but the Texans were able to run out the clock on the final drive to win.

READ MORE: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Leaves Game vs. Texans With Injury

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Falling Short of Expectations

• Texans' Jalen Pitre Out vs. Jaguars; What's Next?

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards

• Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Hit Leads to Brawl vs. Jaguars

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News