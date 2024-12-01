Texans Escape With Win vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans are back in the win column after a 23-20 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 at EverBank Stadium.
It's the third time this season the Texans have come out on top 23-20 after beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 by the same score. It is also extremely close to the Week 4 win against the Jags, a 24-20 score.
READ MORE: What Jaguars Fans Did Following Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair's Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence
The Texans and Jaguars were slow in the scoring department out of the gate, managing just a 6-3 game through the first two quarters. Things did, however, get testy in the second quarter when Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hit Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence while he was sliding. Lawrence exited the game with an injury while Al-Shaair was ejected.
After that, the Jaguars showed some life, but the Texans had a little more in the tank. Running back Joe Mixon ran for a touchdown in the third quarter while tight end Dalton Schultz caught one in the fourth, icing the game for the Texans. The Jags didn't quit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but the Texans were able to run out the clock on the final drive to win.
READ MORE: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Leaves Game vs. Texans With Injury
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Falling Short of Expectations
• Texans' Jalen Pitre Out vs. Jaguars; What's Next?
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards