Texans Excited for Nico Collins Return in Cowboys Game
The Houston Texans are preparing to play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, and they are excited to get their young star wide receiver Nico Collins back after missing five games with a hamstring injury.
Collins' last play came in Week 5 when he scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans went on to win the game and moved to 4-1. Since then, Houston is 2-3 and has missed him desperately.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is excited to have Collins back on the field.
“Any time you get a starting receiver back and Nico, a guy who’s been – before he was out, he was the top receiver in the league. So, I think any time you get him back, it’s going to help everybody," Ryans said.
For C.J. Stroud, he now gets a big target back on the field, and that will allow him to get the ball out quicker on throws because Collins does an excellent job at getting separation from opposing defenders.
Collins is expected to practice throughout the week and be ready for his return against the Cowboys under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.
