Texans Excited to Play in Cowboys' AT&T Stadium
The Houston Texans are playing at AT&T Stadium for the first time since hiring DeMeco Ryans, and the coach is excited about being at Jerry World.
“No advantage for playing there," Ryans said. "We’re just looking for a really cool atmosphere. I think it’s one of the coolest stadiums to play in. It’ll be a lot of our guys’ first time going there and playing. But we expect to see some good support from our fans there as well. So, guys will embrace the environment there. It’s all about playing well in that place. If our guys go out and execute well, it’ll be a really cool place to play. ... How large the stadium is, the screen in the middle. It’s just a lot of cool features, updated, newer stadium that you don’t see everywhere.”
READ MORE: Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Sends Message Following 2-Game Losing Streak
Even though it is a road game for the Texans, it's still within a drive of Houston, which gives the opportunity to have more fans in the building, which is something Ryans is striving for.
"If we can get our fans’ support there and we can cause some havoc for them when they’re on offense," Ryans said. "If our fans show up like that, that would be outstanding. I know our guys would be very appreciative of that. We’ve seen that a couple of times in our stadium where the opposing team, their fans, have shown up and shown out and been loud. So, for us to do that on the road, we would really appreciate that from our fans.”
The Texans are a team on the rise competing for a playoff spot, while the Cowboys are drawing blank, especially after losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury for the season. Perhaps the Texans could take advantage of the situation and make the Cowboys stadium a little more at home.
Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT.
