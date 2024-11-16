Texans Daily

Texans Excited to Play in Cowboys' AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium will welcome the Houston Texans against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes the catch in front of Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) and linebacker Christian Harris (48) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes the catch in front of Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) and linebacker Christian Harris (48) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are playing at AT&T Stadium for the first time since hiring DeMeco Ryans, and the coach is excited about being at Jerry World.

“No advantage for playing there," Ryans said. "We’re just looking for a really cool atmosphere. I think it’s one of the coolest stadiums to play in. It’ll be a lot of our guys’ first time going there and playing. But we expect to see some good support from our fans there as well. So, guys will embrace the environment there. It’s all about playing well in that place. If our guys go out and execute well, it’ll be a really cool place to play. ... How large the stadium is, the screen in the middle. It’s just a lot of cool features, updated, newer stadium that you don’t see everywhere.”

READ MORE: Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Sends Message Following 2-Game Losing Streak

Even though it is a road game for the Texans, it's still within a drive of Houston, which gives the opportunity to have more fans in the building, which is something Ryans is striving for.

"If we can get our fans’ support there and we can cause some havoc for them when they’re on offense," Ryans said. "If our fans show up like that, that would be outstanding. I know our guys would be very appreciative of that. We’ve seen that a couple of times in our stadium where the opposing team, their fans, have shown up and shown out and been loud. So, for us to do that on the road, we would really appreciate that from our fans.”

The Texans are a team on the rise competing for a playoff spot, while the Cowboys are drawing blank, especially after losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury for the season. Perhaps the Texans could take advantage of the situation and make the Cowboys stadium a little more at home.

Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

• Will Anderson Jr. Headlines Injury Report Before Texans-Cowboys

• Texans vs. Cowboys Prediction Revealed

• What to Expect From Texans' Nico Collins in Return Against Dallas Cowboys

Texans Coach Analyzes Cowboys QB

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News