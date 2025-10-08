Texans Expected to Expand Roles for 2 Rookies
The Houston Texans might be hoping to find more involvement for two rookies in the offense, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
Per Graziano, the Texans would like to find ways to involve rookie wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel more after their 44-10 blowout win vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.
"Houston would like to find ways to work rookie receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel into the lineup more," Graziano said. "The Texans were much happier with their offense Sunday in Baltimore than they have been at any point this season and hope to build off that performance. It was the first time in their past four meetings with the Ravens that they scored an offensive touchdown.
Higgins and Noel, both day two picks during the 2025 NFL Draft, have shown signs of being explosive playmakers through five weeks of action in limited opportunities. Now, it seems the Texans staff has taken notice, and wants to continue building on that early success.
Higgins, the 6-foot-4 physical downfield threat selected at 34th overall, has been on the receiving end of a few big-time C.J. Stroud throws already.
Through five weeks, he's had nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown, averaging 13.4 yards per reception. Higgins has the third-most receiving yards for the Texans on the year on the fifth-most targets, behind only Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz.
As for Noel, he's primarily remained a component of special teams for the first quarter of the year. But he's been a potent returner and wound up hauling in his first receiving touchdown vs. the Ravens last weekend.
Through five appearances, he's had just five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown–– 10th on the Texans for total receiving yards.
Coming out of the bye, the Texans could be motivated to get the numbers of both Higgins and Noel on an upwards trend. Houston's offense as a whole has taken a major step forward through two weeks and two wins, and to continue making those strides, an increased workload to their rookie playmakers seems to be the approach first-year coordinator Nick Caley is confident in taking.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!