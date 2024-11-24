Texans Must Put Foot on Gas vs. Titans
The Houston Texans are getting back in the swing of things as they host the Tennessee Titans for their Week 12 matchup.
The Texans, currently 7-4, are atop the AFC South, but the 2-8 Titans are hoping to give their rival a loss in their annual trip to NRG Stadium.
Even though the Texans are five games higher in the standings to the Titans, Houston cannot underestimate its opponent.
The Titans have very little, if anything, to lose. That can be a dangerous team at this time of year, especially if the Texans get lackadaisical. With a short week, home crowd and a skewed betting line, the Texans can easily rest on their laurels and allow the Titans into the backdoor.
But the Titans have proven to be a strong first-half team, while the Texans have been a weak second-half team.
This game is a trap waiting to happen if the Texans don't find a way to execute their plan that they have built throughout the week.
Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
