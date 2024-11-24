Texans Daily

Texans Must Put Foot on Gas vs. Titans

The Houston Texans cannot underestimate the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Houston Texans are getting back in the swing of things as they host the Tennessee Titans for their Week 12 matchup.

The Texans, currently 7-4, are atop the AFC South, but the 2-8 Titans are hoping to give their rival a loss in their annual trip to NRG Stadium.

Even though the Texans are five games higher in the standings to the Titans, Houston cannot underestimate its opponent.

READ MORE: 'Let Me Cook!' Texans Star Sends Message to Coach

The Titans have very little, if anything, to lose. That can be a dangerous team at this time of year, especially if the Texans get lackadaisical. With a short week, home crowd and a skewed betting line, the Texans can easily rest on their laurels and allow the Titans into the backdoor.

But the Titans have proven to be a strong first-half team, while the Texans have been a weak second-half team.

This game is a trap waiting to happen if the Texans don't find a way to execute their plan that they have built throughout the week.

Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.

READ MORE: Former Houston Texans QB's Contract Named One of the Worst in Past 10 Years

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Micah Parsons Questions Texans' Contender Status After Cowboys' Recent Loss

• Texans DC Praises Jalen Pitre

• Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

• Will Anderson Jr.'s Official Game Status for Texans-Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News